Investigators probe Little Havana home up in flames, two dogs missing

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

LITTLE HAVANA --Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a building to go up in flames in Little Havana on Thursday afternoon. 

Crews were dispatched to the home on 13th Avenue after heavy smoke was seen billowing from the second floor.

No injuries were reported from the fire but there are reports of two missing dogs.

 It took firefighters three hours to get the flames under control. 

No word yet on what sparked the flames. 

First published on April 30, 2023 / 9:53 AM

