Investigators probe Little Havana home up in flames, two dogs missing
LITTLE HAVANA --Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a building to go up in flames in Little Havana on Thursday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to the home on 13th Avenue after heavy smoke was seen billowing from the second floor.
No injuries were reported from the fire but there are reports of two missing dogs.
It took firefighters three hours to get the flames under control.
No word yet on what sparked the flames.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.