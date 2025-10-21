Firefighters put out blaze at Hollywood high-rise apartment building

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to a second-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon at a high-rise apartment in Hollywood.

Images from Chopper 4 showed fire and heavy black smoke coming out of one of the units at the Edgewater Beach Towers, a 13-story oceanfront condominium complex located at 400 N. Surf Rd.

Firefighters and emergency personnel worked quickly to put out the fire and ensure resident safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.