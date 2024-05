Fight at Sawgrass Mills Mall causes shoppers to flee in panic

SUNRISE — A fight prompted shoppers to flee from Sawgrass Mills in panic on Saturday night, police confirmed to CBS News Miami.

According to Sunrise Police, a fight broke out within the shopping mall and no shots were fired during the incident. However, it caused major panic among shoppers, as social media video showed people running away in fear of the situation.

Police did not say if any arrests were made at this time.