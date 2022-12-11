Watch CBS News
Local News

Fiery Miami wreck leaves 1 dead

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fiery Miami wreck leaves 1 dead
Fiery Miami wreck leaves 1 dead 01:46

MIAMI – A person is a dead after a fiery overnight crash in Miami.

The accident happened in the 1700 block of SW 22 Avenue just after midnight.

It's unknown what caused the crash, but one of the two vehicles involved slammed into a power pole.

"Wake up in the back of the room, lights shorted out," recalled one witness. "In the middle of it I just heard a massive crash and went down the road and a massive fire."

Another witness said the flames completely engulfed one car, so officers ran to rescue the tow truck driver involved in the crash.

She said the tow truck driver looked "confused," but couldn't definitively say what was wrong with him.

The road had to be closed for hours as police gathered evidence and cleared up the scene.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 10:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.