FHP trooper injured after cruiser rammed during 2-county pursuit

MIAMI - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering at home after his patrol car was rammed by the driver of a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.

According to FHP, the trooper, Ronald Melendez-Bonilla was in pursuit of a stolen BMW out of Kendall when he was broadsided on West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is identified as 18-year-old Tommie Allen and the passenger was identified as 20-year-old Tyler Hollins.

According to police, the stolen BMW was being tracked by the registered owner and was traveling eastbound on SR 826 when Melendez-Bonilla located and attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to FHP, the chase began on the Palmetto Expressway and ended up in Broward County.

The driver of the stolen BMW refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed exceeding 100 mph according to FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda.

The pursuit continued north to eastbound on Sunrise Blvd. and then north on US 441. Both vehicles then turned east onto W. Oakland Park Blvd. and made a U-Turn to travel back west in the 2900 block as Melendez-Bonilla was attempting to catch back up to the stolen BMW, the driver cut into the parking lot of a McDonalds and then attempted to exit back out.

Melendez-Bonilla continued westbound on W. Oakland Park Blvd. As the stolen BMW exited the McDonald's parking lot the driver rammed his cruiser.

The impact caused the car to rotate clockwise and crash into a large sign located in the parking lot of an office building next to Mcdonald's.

The stolen BMW continued traveling westbound on W. Oakland Park Blvd and attempted to make a left to go south on US 441. However, due to a mechanical failure, it ran up on the sidewalk and crashed into a Broward County bus stop, where it came to final rest.

The driver and passenger bailed out of the stolen car.

The two subjects were apprehended by Fort Lauderdale and the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The subjects were placed under arrest and charged with Grand Theft, Fleeing and Eluding, Aggravated Battery on a LEO, and Resisting Arrest Without Violence.

Melendez-Bonilla was transported to Holy Cross Hospital and treated for minor injuries.