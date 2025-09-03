Watch CBS News
Local News

FHP trooper accused of engaging in sexual act with a minor, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

FHP trooper accused of molesting minor in Miami
FHP trooper accused of molesting minor in Miami 00:28

A 41-year-old Florida Highway Patrol trooper faces charges of engaging in a sexual act with a minor following a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office investigation, authorities said.

The arrest of Johan Garcia on Jan. 1, 2022, stems from allegations of repeated sexual abuse of a 17-year-old female, beginning when she was 12, according to an arrest report.

Allegations of abuse

The victim reported to authorities that Garcia would massage her back when she complained of pain starting at age 12, the arrest report said.

During these massages, Garcia allegedly fondled her private areas under her clothes, the victim disclosed.

Further assault reported

When the victim was 14, Garcia and another woman arrested in connection with the case discovered the victim sexting with a boy, according to the report.

The victim stated that Garcia instructed her to go to his bedroom and remove her clothing, though she kept her bra and panties on.

Garcia then engaged in a sexual act with the minor while warning her against engaging in sexual intercourse to avoid becoming "addicted to sex," the victim told authorities.

Garcia was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, authorities confirmed.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue