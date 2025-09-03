FHP trooper accused of engaging in sexual act with a minor, MDSO says

A 41-year-old Florida Highway Patrol trooper faces charges of engaging in a sexual act with a minor following a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office investigation, authorities said.

The arrest of Johan Garcia on Jan. 1, 2022, stems from allegations of repeated sexual abuse of a 17-year-old female, beginning when she was 12, according to an arrest report.

Allegations of abuse

The victim reported to authorities that Garcia would massage her back when she complained of pain starting at age 12, the arrest report said.

During these massages, Garcia allegedly fondled her private areas under her clothes, the victim disclosed.

Further assault reported

When the victim was 14, Garcia and another woman arrested in connection with the case discovered the victim sexting with a boy, according to the report.

The victim stated that Garcia instructed her to go to his bedroom and remove her clothing, though she kept her bra and panties on.

Garcia then engaged in a sexual act with the minor while warning her against engaging in sexual intercourse to avoid becoming "addicted to sex," the victim told authorities.

Garcia was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, authorities confirmed.