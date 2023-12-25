FHP investigates shooting on SR826, driver airlifted with leg wound

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred on northbound State Road 826, near Okeechobee Road.

It happened early Monday morning, shortly after midnight.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an unknown vehicle pulled alongside a black Mercedes SUV when "an occupant in the unknown vehicle began to discharge a firearm, striking the Mercedes several times."

When troopers got to the scene, they discovered numerous bullet holes on the driver's side of the victim's vehicle and a man in the driver's seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

A tourniquet was applied on the victim's right leg and then he was airlifted to Jackson South Ryder Trauma.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Florida Highway Patrol.