FHP investigates shooting on SR826, driver airlifted with leg wound

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred on northbound State Road 826, near Okeechobee Road. 

It happened early Monday morning, shortly after midnight. 

The Florida Highway Patrol says an unknown vehicle pulled alongside a black Mercedes SUV when "an occupant in the unknown vehicle began to discharge a firearm, striking the Mercedes several times."

When troopers got to the scene, they discovered numerous bullet holes on the driver's side of the victim's vehicle and a man in the driver's seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the right leg. 

A tourniquet was applied on the victim's right leg and then he was airlifted to Jackson South Ryder Trauma.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Florida Highway Patrol.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 8:54 PM EST

