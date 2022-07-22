FHP investigates fatal I-95 crash near NW 103 Street

MIAMI - A fatal I-95 crash near NW 103 Street is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol on Friday morning.

The crash has affected traffic since about 5:30 a.m.

FHP said a silver Lexus sedan was traveling south on I-95 when the vehicle lost control and collided into the outside guardrail.

"The vehicle drove through the guardrail, traveling off of the roadway, onto a grassy embankment, where it caught on fire.

The driver and single occupant became trapped inside of the vehicle and subsequently died on scene."

The accident shut down the southbound lanes of I-95.