Federal inspector general probing use of funds by DeSantis to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard

WASHINGTON, DC -- A federal inspector general for the U.S. Treasury Department is looking into whether federal funds earmarked for pandemic recovery and used last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts were improperly used.

In a letter dated Oct. 7 and obtained by CBS 4, Deputy Inspector General Richard Kelmar from the Treasury Office of Inspector General wrote to the six Congressional members from the Massachusetts congressional delegation who requested the probe, confirming the investigation.

"As part of its oversight responsibilities for the SLFRF (State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund) TIG has audit work planned on recipients' compliance with eligible use guidance," Kelmar wrote. "I addition, as part of our oversight work of the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act, we have already sought information from Florida about appropriate use of that fund."

The two air flights of migrants that DeSantis authorized drew national attention amid criticisms from DeSantis who has regularly criticized the Biden administration on border policy and the handling of undocumented immigrants. DeSantis and other Republicans also have heavily criticized "sanctuary" communities, such as Martha's Vineyard.

The flights of about 50 people, mostly Venezuelans, started in San Antonio, Texas, stopped at an airport in the Northwest Florida community of Crestview and then headed north to Martha's Vineyard.

The DeSantis Administration tapped into $12 million that the Legislature provided to transport undocumented immigrants from Florida - though part of the controversy has centered on the migrant flights originating in Texas.

According to the Miami Herald, the relocation program authorized by the state legislature was paid for by interest earned from federal COVID-19 relief money.

Three lawsuits have now been filed accusing the governor and the state Transportation Department of violating state law when it used $1.5 million to transport the migrants from Texas.

In the letter to the House members, Delmar said his office would investigate the situation in a timely fashion.

"We plan to get this work underway as quickly as possible, consistent with meeting our other oversight mandates and priorities, both in pandemic recovery programs as well as the other Treasury programs and operations for which we have responsibility," he wrote.