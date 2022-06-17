Watch CBS News
FDA authorizes first COVID-19 vaccinations for kids under 5

/ AP

By LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. 

The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. 

The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. 

A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 9:39 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

