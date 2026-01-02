FBI offering reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to arrest after 5 shot in Fort Lauderdale

The FBI is lending its muscle, upping the ante, to try to nab whoever is responsible for shooting five people in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened early Sunday morning in the Himmershee Village Entertainment District. The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $25,000.

"The FBI has the ability to offer a cash reward. In this case, a $25,000 cash reward. in connection with mass shootings, and that's what this is," said former state and federal prosecutor David Weinstein. He said that FBI reward may give enough incentive for someone to come forward.

"We've seen multiple cases now where just a snippet of video has provided enough information so that you can get a description of a suspect, perhaps the vehicle that they fled in, whether there were other people involved," he said.

At this point, Fort Lauderdale Police are releasing very little information, like a possible motive or the injuries suffered by the five people who were shot.

Police tell CBS News Miami that all of them have been released from the hospital.

CBS News Miami did find information on one of the gunshot victims.

In a social media post a man said a close friend was hit by a stray bullet and it shattered his femur. A follow up post said he had a rod placed in his femur, is in pain now, and the recovery process begins.

A mass shooting is considered four or more people shot. In just this week, from Sunday until Thursday, the Gun Violence Archive tallied nine mass shootings in the US, including Fort Lauderdale, with 39 people shot.

If you have video the FBI would like to see it. You can upload it here.

If you have a tip you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here.