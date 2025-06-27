FBI, FDLE investigating robbery, police shooting that injured 2 after pursuit ends in Medley, police say

Shooting leads to police pursuit that ends in Medley, Sweetwater police say

Two people were taken to a local hospital Friday morning after a reported robbery and police shooting, following a police pursuit that started in Sweetwater and ended in Medley, Sweetwater police said.

A third person was taken into custody, officials said.

Authorities from multiple agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the FBI, are now investigating.

Police: Officers interrupted robbery in progress

At a press conference held Thursday afternoon, Sweetwater Police Chief Sergio Diez and department spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta details about the incident, which began around 10:50 a.m. at a warehouse near Northwest 108th Avenue and 17th Street.

Zabaleta explained that Sweetwater officers responded immediately to multiple 911 calls reporting a possible armed robbery in progress.

"Once they got here, they confronted the subjects that were committing this crime," Zabaleta said. "Shots were fired. There was a police chase that ensued thereafter that took officers northbound and it ended in the city of Medley, where the three subjects were apprehended."

One suspect shot, another hospitalized

According to Zabaleta, one of the apprehended individuals was found with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

"There was a second person that was also transported, not related to any gun violence or any gunshots, however, still was requesting some medical attention and he's listed in stable condition," he added. "A third individual still remains in custody here as part of the investigation."

Zabaleta emphasized that the FBI is now leading the investigation into the robbery itself.

Police chief: "Today is a good day"

Chief Diez noted that no officers were injured in the incident.

"So, today is a good day, because none of my officers were hurt," Diez said.

"We were able to arrive in the progress of a robbery and that's what police does. We try to apprehend the bad guys, make sure that our victims are safe. So, for me, today, I had a good day, because none of my officers were hurt."

Diez said that FDLE is handling the police shooting aspect of the investigation and that some officers involved are currently being interviewed.