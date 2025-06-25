Operation Viper nets 65 arrests, seizes 21 guns across South Florida, FBI says

The FBI's Miami Field Office held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the arrest of 65 individuals and the seizure of 21 firearms, including two fully automatic weapons, during a targeted violent crime initiative dubbed Operation Viper.

The operation, conducted from mid-May to late June 2025, focused on apprehending the most violent offenders across South Florida, the FBI said.



Collaborative law enforcement effort

Operation Viper deployed a Violent Crime Rapid Deployment Team to support local agencies in Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Miami Gardens and Pembroke Pines, the FBI said.

The team, comprising of approximately 35 FBI agents, task force officers and local law enforcement, coordinated daily to execute arrests and investigations, resulting in 60 local and five federal arrests, the FBI reported.



Targeted arrests and community impact

Fort Lauderdale saw the highest number of arrests, with 16 individuals apprehended for crimes including armed robbery, burglary, grand theft, drug trafficking and firearms offenses, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief William Schultz said.

In Miami, authorities targeted a criminal enterprise originating in Little Haiti, which had grown to impact broader areas of South Florida, City of Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales stated.

Miami Gardens Police Assistant Chief Joseph Nargiso reported two arrests of documented gang members suspected of homicide.

The operation also responded to a false swatting call at Stoneman Douglas High School in Fort Lauderdale on May 21, showcasing the rapid response enabled by the FBI's presence, Schultz added.

The FBI emphasized that Operation Viper's success stemmed from trust and shared commitment among agencies.