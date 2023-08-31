FAU issues alert on suspicious man on campus offering tutoring services

BOCA RATON -- Florida Atlantic University is alerting students about a man who has been seen wandering on campus.

Authorities say Carlos Alberto Montero, 46, who is a former MDCPS teacher, has been seen on campus distributing flyers that may include information on tutoring services.

Montero formerly taught physics at Scheck Hillel Community School in Miami and previously taught 9th-12th grade AP Chemistry at University School at Nova Southeastern University and at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School in Miami-Dade.

Last October, Montero was charged with sexual assault and obscene communication to seduce or solicit a child.

He is currently out on bond.

FAU police are urging anyone who has come in contact with Montero to contact them immediately by calling (561) 297-3500.