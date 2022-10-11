Fort Lauderdale teacher accused of sexual relations with teen

FORT LAUDERDALE - A South Florida teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a teen.

The 16-year-old, who is from Connecticut, was vacationing with his family in South Florida in April, 2021 and reportedly met Carlos Montero, 46, through Tinder. The teen reportedly stated his age as 18 years old on the app. During their initial conversations, the teen disclosed that he was actually under 18 and did not like to lie about his age. The teen said Montero also said he was under 18 years old.

After trading texts and nude pictures, they agreed to meet. The teen told police he thought he recognized Montero as his teacher when he took an AP Chemistry class online.

Montero reportedly picked the teen up from where he was staying in Miami-Dade and drove him to his home in Fort Lauderdale. Once there, Montero reportedly made the teen a cocktail. The teen said he felt "tipsy" but not drunk.

The two then engaged in sexual acts, according to Montero's arrest report.

Afterward, the teen said he felt he had done something wrong and talked with his friends about it.

After he returned to Connecticut, he kept in touch with Montero, according to the arrest report. They allegedly stayed in contact until June 2021, when the teen blocked him.

The encounter came to light when the teen described his sexual encounter with an adult man he met on Tinder in a college essay.

Montero has been charged with sexual assault and obscene communication to seduce or solicit a child.