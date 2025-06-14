Father's Day weekend predicted to be hot, dry for South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot and mostly dry Father's Day Weekend for South Florida as afternoon highs linger in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Despite this being near-average, it will still feel like summer with "feels like" temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

While isolated showers will be possible throughout the morning and early afternoon, chances are only at 20% and most will remain dry.

This trend continues for Father's Day as highs peak around 90 degrees.

If you're looking to beat the heat by heading out to the coast, there is a moderate rip current risk at the beach and no alerts out on the water.

Don't forget the sunscreen as the UV Index is "extreme" today and will most likely remain that way for at least the next several days.

Looking ahead to next week, our weather pattern remains consistent with highs around 90 and no significant rain chances over the next 7 days.