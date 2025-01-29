Watch CBS News
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down southbound lanes of Powerline Road in Oakland Park

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run in Oakland Park on Wednesday evening. 

The hit-and-run shut down the southbound lanes of Powerline Road/N.W. Ninth Avenue between N.W. 38th Avenue and Prospect Road, BSO said.

Deputies are on the scene investigating the deadly incident, which has forced authorities to close the roadway. 

Officials have not yet released details about the victim or any potential suspects.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while investigators work to gather evidence and determine the circumstances of the crash.

BSO is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation develops. 

