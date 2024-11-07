Fatal crash shuts down I-75 near Pines Boulevard

MIAMI - A deadly accident on Interstate 75 near Pines Boulevard brought traffic to a standstill on Thursday afternoon.

The crash, near the Pines Boulevard overpass, involved two vehicles and blocked two lanes, causing significant traffic delays stretching for miles.

Chopper 4 footage captured images showing the extent of damage to the vehicles involved in the crash.

Pembroke Pines police confirmed that one person was killed in the incident, but they have not yet released any details about the victim's identity. Investigators are still working to determine what may have caused the accident.

As authorities work to clear the scene and reopen the lanes, drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid the extensive traffic tie-up on I-75.

As police continue their investigation, more information is expected.