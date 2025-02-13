Watch CBS News
Family seeks justice in deadly hit-and-run that took 80-year-old mom, wife in Oakland Park

By Joan Murray

OAKLAND PARK - Two weeks after an 80-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run just a block from her home, her family is pleading for answers.

Barbara Price was crossing Powerline Road north of Oakland Park Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 when a light blue Land Rover, built between 2005 and 2009, struck her and kept going.

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators recovered pieces of a turn signal cover, a fog light and paint chips, but the driver remains unidentified.

Her son, Joel Ragland, traveled from Chicago to care for his stepfather, Gary Price, who suffers from dementia and to make a public appeal for information.

"We are all accountable. It's unfortunate they left the scene. We as a family forgive them, but you have to deal with the law now," Ragland said.

Detective Michael Wiley, who is leading the investigation, said evidence suggests the driver may not have seen Price before impact.

The tragedy has left Price's husband without his primary caregiver.

With his mother gone, Ragland is now searching for an assisted living facility that can provide the round-the-clock care his stepfather needs.

"She loved this man, fully expected to take care of him till he died," Ragland said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Anonymous tips may be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

