Family seeks answers in disappearance of South Florida Lyft driver

MIAMI - A South Florida family is desperately seeking answers after their loved one, Gary Levin, a Lyft driver, went missing.

Levin's daughter calls this a nightmare. On Thursday evening, the family tells CBS4 that authorities found his 2022 Red Kia in North Carolina, but there's no sign of their dad.

Lindsay DiBetta says, "Nothing adds up or makes sense."

Levin, 74, went missing Monday.

"He didn't fall off the face of the earth. He would never vanish on us like this."

DiBetta says her dad drove for the rideshare app in his spare time.

On Monday, she shared he picked up a passenger in Delray Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., dropping off the rider in Okeechobee County at around 4:30 p.m. She says that's when Levin's Lyft app and cell phone were last active.

"We're all just sick to our stomachs."

Palm Beach Garden's police issued a missing endangered person alert.

"Who would want to hurt him? Is he ok? Our minds are just racing."

DiBetta said authorities are questioning a person found with Levin's KIA.

While they wait for more answers, she hopes her dad's big personality helps locate him.

"He has an extremely contagious laugh. He will always laugh at his own jokes. So, that was like our one positive. If anyone saw him, they'd absolutely know."

Levin's also a huge family man. A loving grandfather and also a super Eagles fan, who was beyond excited for the upcoming Super Bowl.

"Like everyone, well, maybe he just wanted to run away, really depressed, or something. I'm like, no, no, no. The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl. I don't think you understand. This man should be on cloud nine."

Making the days that pass without hearing from dad all the more difficult. "Here's another night, and he's still not home, and have no idea where he is."

DiBetta says the next step will be to look at cameras in the area where he dropped off the passenger.

The family said the person who was found with Levin's Kia tried to flee but was pursued and detained by police.

Law enforcement and the family are asking for the public's help finding Gary Levin.