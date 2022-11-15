Family seeks answers in hit-and-run death of loved one

LEISURE CITY - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that may lead to the person who hit and killed Sean Wood Jr. November 6.

"When he was hit, we did not know as a family until two days later when the police came to the house to inform us, and that was what was so devastating, that he had to die alone," Gwendolyn Love said.

Miami-Dade Police told CBS4, Wood was hit while walking near the intersection of SW 280th and SW 142 Court at 11:59 PM.

"All it would have taken was a 911 call, someone could have gotten to him in time," Love shared. She's a nurse, and she believes an earlier call for help would have made a huge change in the outcome. It was a passerby who found Wood later and called for help. He succumbed to his injuries two nights later at the hospital.

"It's a part of a vehicle that was left on the scene," Det. Wanda Milian explained.

The driver may have tried to get away that night, but a part of the truck stayed behind. Milian is now asking for the public's help to find a Honda Ridgeline made between 2006-2014 with front-end damage, and potentially the driver behind the wheel that night.

"It's very important to give us that information and I'll tell you why it could be a neighbor, it could be a co-worker, it could be someone that went into a gas station that saw a vehicle parked on the side and saw someone get out," she said.

The family hopes the person who did this will ultimately turn themselves in.

"Knowing you took someone's father, son, brother, and friend, I ask it to find it in your heart to come forward and bring closure to your heart also," Trevis Taylor Wood's uncle said.

Tips can be reported anonymously to 305-471-TIPS.