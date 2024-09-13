Family pleads for help after pregnant South Florida woman disappears, hasn't been seen for weeks

South Florida family pleads for help with finding missing pregnant woman last seen weeks ago

South Florida family pleads for help with finding missing pregnant woman last seen weeks ago

South Florida family pleads for help with finding missing pregnant woman last seen weeks ago

FORT LAUDERDALE — A South Florida family is pleading for the public's help after a pregnant woman disappeared and police said she's been missing for more than a month.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, Jenny Saint Pierre, 25, was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants when she went missing. She's said to be about 5'4" and has a tattoo that says "Benie" on her left collarbone. Investigators said she is schizophrenic and that she could be in danger.

🚨 MISSING PERSON ALERT 🚨We need your help to locate 25-year-old Jenny Saint Pierre, missing since August 5, 2024.



Please share and help bring Jenny home safely! 🙏 #MissingPerson #HelpFindJenny #HallandaleBeach #protectingwhatmattersmost #hbpdprotectingwhatmattersmost pic.twitter.com/Z37bH6ntWa — Hallandale Beach PD (@HallandaleBchPD) September 12, 2024

Jenny's family told CBS News Miami that she's about five to six months pregnant and that she was excited about becoming a mother. However, they're now worried about what may have happened to her.

"Something's not right," said sister Stephania Sait Pierre.

Stephania told CBS News Miami that she hasn't been able to get a hold of her sister for weeks.

"Towards the end of July, I didn't hear from her — just randomly stopped hearing from her," she said. "I would call and there would be no response."

Stephania told CBS News Miami she spoke to Jenny's ex-boyfriend, who she said is the father of the unborn child. He said he last saw Jenny on Aug. 5 when they were together at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

"He told me that they had an argument — a disagreement — and then she was angry and she left," she said.

Jenny hasn't been seen since.

"It's unusual because I was just talking to her about her being about this being her first child," Stephania told CBS News Miami. "Possibly a baby shower and all of these things that were getting ready to be planned and then all of a sudden, she just disappears. No one hears from her. Nothing."

Stephania told CBS News Miami that she and the rest of Jenny's family are "truly worried" about her and are desperate for answers.

If anyone has seen Jenny or has any information regarding her disappearance, please contact Detective Ramsaroop by calling (954) 457-1430 or emailing cramsaroop@cohb.org. Any tips can also be shared with Hallandale Beach Police by calling (954) 457-1400.