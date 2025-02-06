Family of man killed while delivering food on scooter in Broward seeks justice

PEMBROKE PINES - The family of 20-year-old Julian González Escobar is pleading for answers after he was struck and killed in while delivering food early Monday morning.

González Escobar, who moved to South Florida from Colombia in 2023 in pursuit of a better future, was working as a food delivery driver when he was hit at the intersection of Pines Boulevard and Douglas Road. He had been on the job for just two days.

"This person struck him in the back, and he flew away," a family member said.

His relatives say the driver, described as a woman in a red car, fled the scene.

"I don't have any anger for her. I feel sad for her," said Yezad Arango, González Escobar's uncle. "For you to run away after something like that. Why don't you think of your children, your nephews, or someone like that?"

González Escobar's loved ones remember him as a hardworking, family-oriented young man who dreamed of becoming a music producer.

He had hoped to earn enough money to buy a home for his mother in Colombia.

Now, his family is struggling to raise the funds needed to send his body back to his homeland for burial.

They have set up a crowdfunding page to help with expenses and are urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

"All we can ask is for God to forgive them and for her to come to her senses and turn herself in," said Arango.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Pembroke Pines police.