Family of man killed in Lauderdale Lakes Walmart shooting files lawsuit

Family of man fatally shot in Lauderdale Lakes Walmart is suing the retail giant

Family of man fatally shot in Lauderdale Lakes Walmart is suing the retail giant

Family of man fatally shot in Lauderdale Lakes Walmart is suing the retail giant

FORT LAUDERDALE - The family of a man who died after he was shot at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes while standing up for a store employee has filed a lawsuit against the retail giant.

Thierry Bastian was shopping for groceries at the store last May when he confronted an employee, identified as 22-year-old Tironie Shavar Sterling, who was being aggressive with a woman who also worked there.

According to investigators, around 2 p.m. Sterling went to the store, even though he was not working that day to meet with a female employee. The two began arguing and the dispute turned physical.

At some point, Sterling dropped a gun and attempted to take the woman's cell phone, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

That's when Bastian intervened and began physically fighting with Sterling, who retrieved the gun and reportedly shot him several times before leaving the store.

Bastian was airlifted to the hospital where he died.

"It was traumatizing, still traumatizing, because I had my baby in my hand along with my other son," Makia Ford, Bastian's girlfriend. "He tried to intervene because nobody else tried to break up the altercation. He saved a life. There was no security, no other Walmart employees trying to stop, to break up the altercation."

The family cited negligent security in their wrongful death lawsuit.

Sterling has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery by sudden snatching.

In a statement, Walmart said, "We're heartbroken over the incident that happened at the Lauderdale Lakes store in May and offer our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time. We're just learning of this, and per policy don't comment on pending litigation."

