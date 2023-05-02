Man shot at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart, suspect fled on foot

FORT LAUDERDALE -- One person has been taken to a local hospital following a shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported after 2 p.m. at the store, located at 3001 North State Road 7.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot multiple times. He was transported to Broward General Hospital.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown. It is not clear if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Police said the suspect fled on foot after the shooting.

Video from the scene showed police officers with guns in hand outside of the store. Several fire-rescue units were also on standby in the parking lot of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-322-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).