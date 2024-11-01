Family of barber fatally shot in North Miami Beach asks for help in finding his killer

MIAMI - The family of a beloved barber who was fatally shot last month while rollerblading near his North Miami Beach home is asking the public for help in finding his killer.

Wilton Mena, 36, affectionately known as "Frieza" had a chair at the Cibao Barbershop on NE 163 Street.

According to police, Mena was killed while rollerblading around 2 a.m. near the area of Northeast 167th Street and NE 18th Avenue on Oct. 1.

Mena's family said he is deeply loved and missed. They want the person who killed him to pay for the crime, and for that, they need the public's help.

"Please, please, can everybody please just help so we can get justice for my brother," said his sister Cindy Mena.

Mena's mother Belkes said her son's two children, ages 3 and 8, are not sleeping well and keep asking what happened. That's something the police are asking as well.

"He worked that evening, he left work and came home. When he got home, it wasn't uncommon for him to go on a rollerblade. He got on his rollerblades and went out to relax, you know, and just get a little exercise in," said North Miami Beach Detective Zoila Exclusa.

On Friday, police released a video of Mena leaving his home on rollerblades moments before he was killed.

Hours later, two children on their way to school found Mena and called 911.

"As of now, we don't have a motive. Nothing in the victim's life would indicate there was a problem that would have caused someone to want to take his life in this manner or take his life at all," said Exclusa

Mena's family is desperate for justice.

"Can someone please come up (sic) if you saw something, say something. Today it is my family, tomorrow it could be yours. That killing was a senseless killing. You will remain anonymous, please, please," said Yokasta, Mena's aunt.

Police say someone has to have seen or know something. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or contact them online.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

