Community mourns barber shot, killed while rollerblading in North Miami Beach

Loved ones remember gunned down barber in North Miami Beach

Loved ones remember gunned down barber in North Miami Beach

Loved ones remember gunned down barber in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - The tight-knit community at Cibao Barbershop is grieving the loss of one of their own, 36-year-old Wilton Mena, affectionately known as "Frieza."

Mena's barber chair now sits empty, marked by a vase of flowers, a shot of liquor, and a small cup of cafecito, symbols of remembrance for a man whose presence was a constant at the shop.

"It's crazy that he's not here anymore," said Jose Brito, who works at Cibao.

Mena was the first face you would see when you walked through the door, but you won't see him here anymore.

"It's too much. It's too much," said Brito.

According to police, Mena was killed while rollerblading near his home around 2 a.m. near the area of Northeast 167th Street and NE 18th Avenue on October 1st.

His close friends tell CBS News Miami Mena was shot in the back of the head and that he leaves behind his wife and two young sons.

"He's a good person. A really good father," said Brito.

Brito, Mena's friend and coworker, had known him for more than 20 years.

He said during their last conversation, Mena talked about how excited he was to start coaching his sons in soccer and spending more time with them.

"I'm very happy because now I'm dedicated more time to my sons. So, every Saturday, I go to play soccer with my sons," Brito recalls Mena saying the last day they spoke.

But now, two young boys will grow up without their father.

A man his friends say was positive and peaceful.

Those who knew him tell us they're baffled and want to know why.

"It's too much question and no answer," said Brito.

Mena's friends say his phone was taken when he was killed.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in Mena's case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and can remain anonymous.

The tragic loss has left a deep hole in the hearts of Mena's friends, family, and customers, who will forever remember his positive and peaceful spirit.