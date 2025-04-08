Family mourns 27-year-old mother of two killed in Miami-Dade food truck shooting

A family is mourning the 27-year-old woman shot and killed, along with another man, at a food truck in Miami Monday.

Jeankerly Maria Linares Marin was shot and killed when a man walked up to her and another man and opened fire, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. They learned the news sitting around the kitchen table. The phone rang and they got the news no family is prepared to hear: your loved one is dead.

"That was the moment when everything changed," said Jelitza Piersante, Marin's cousin.

Piersante said the family learned the news roughly seven hours after it happened.

"My grandmother called my mom and we were all in the kitchen having breakfast and I will never forget that reaction," said Piersante. "My mom was hysterical. She was crying, she was not accepting what she was listening to, what was being told to her. It was just horrific."

Family members said Marin worked at the food truck where she died and Piersante said her cousin knew the shooter.

"He just met her there, maybe an acquaintance, if you can say that," said Piersante. "But they were not in a relationship or anything of that nature."

Marin, a mother of two, left behind children who Piersante says were her entire world.

"She was very focused on her kids," said Piersante. "She has a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old, and that was her primary focus."

The suspect died in a shootout with detectives near Flagami later that night, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

The identity of the suspect killed has not been released. and no deputies were injured in the gunfight. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now handling the investigation.