Body found next to food truck prompts death investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight.

The body was found next to a food truck at NW 27 Avenue and NW 30 Street.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies closed off several blocks surrounding the area as crime scene technicians arrived to collect evidence.

Investigators have not identified the person or said how they died.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.