Suspect in double murder shot, killed by detectives, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says

A person suspected in a double murder on Monday was shot and killed by detectives in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, Monday night around 9:30 p.m. homicide detectives were at an Extended Stay America hotel, at 6605 NW 7 Street, conducting surveillance on the person, who they said was armed and dangerous. When he got into an SUV to leave the property, the detectives attempted to apprehend him.

The sheriff's office said the detectives used their red and blue lights, indicating they were law enforcement, and that's when there was "an exchange of gunfire." The suspect was killed.

"Despite the exchange of gunfire and the fact that these detectives were trying to take this armed and dangerous subject into custody, fortunately no deputies were injured and there were no other reported injuries," Detective Angel Rodriguez said.

The sheriff's office did not say what double murder the person was connected to, however two people died after a shooting in front of a food truck in Northwest Miami-Dade earlier in the day. They did not confirm if this was the shooting in question.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting.