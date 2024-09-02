Family, friends claim loved one found dead in closet at North Miami nursing facility

NORTH MIAMI - Family and friends stood outside North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, chanting for justice after claiming their loved one's body was found decomposing in a closet.

Authorities found Elin Etienne, 71, there less than three weeks after he arrived at the facility for rehab, shocking his loved ones given his "caring nature and health struggles."

More than a dozen people huddled across the street from North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Monday evening chanted, "Justice for Elin Etienne."

Family and friends of Etienne never imagined this scenario. Less than three weeks after the retired chef went into the center for rehab, authorities found his body, Rivly Breus, Etienne's niece, said.

"We still have to find out if he was put in the closet," she said. "We just don't know, and I don't want that to happen to another patient."

Breus said her uncle was a loving man who migrated from Haiti more than 30 years ago. Etienne became a chef, then provided support for relatives to find their American dream in South Florida too, Breus said.

Things changed last fall. Etienne suffered two strokes, according to the family. He then developed dementia, Breus said. Etienne also suffered an aneurysm that stole his mobility and much of his cognitive functions, according to his family.

Loved ones sent Etienne, who has a daughter and grandchild, to the nursing center, hoping staff could help him recover. Family members felt comfortable with the staff, Breus said.

Breus last saw her uncle on August 20th. She brought him flowers, balloons, and a new pair of shoes because he often gave loved ones gifts when they were in need, Breus said.

Two days later, though, a nurse from the center called, Breus said.

"They kept on saying that he signed himself out and that he didn't want anything to do with his family," Breus said. "That's impossible because he has dementia."

CBS News Miami approached the nursing center staff for a response. A staff member said 'No comment' and then shut the front doors.

North Miami Police did not return a call or emails either. The agency did consider Etienne missing and, on a flyer, asked the public for help last month.

Etienne's loved ones hoped for the best until their phones rang Monday morning. Staff found Etienne's body decomposing in a closet, Breus said. However, a relative said the nursing center staff did not communicate with Etienne's family, who are demanding an explanation.

"Mainly because he decomposed and died alone in there suffering," Breus said. "It just doesn't make sense."