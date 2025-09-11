Miami-Dade family displaced as storm topples tree near Coral Way home

Storm displaces Miami-Dade family after tree topples over home near Coral Way

Storm displaces Miami-Dade family after tree topples over home near Coral Way

Storm displaces Miami-Dade family after tree topples over home near Coral Way

A powerful storm Thursday evening ripped a large tree from the ground and sent it crashing onto a home near Coral Way, leaving the house badly damaged and unlivable, according to residents.

Tree ripped out by roots

The incident happened on Southwest 29th Street, just off Ludlum Road. The tree was completely uprooted, exposing its roots and tearing up the ground.

A neighbor's Ring video captured the moment strong winds and heavy rain swept through the neighborhood, toppling the tree onto the house only minutes after the storm began.

"I didn't know the tree fell on the roof," said homeowner Kathleen Brosanan, who was inside at the time.

Brosanan said she was in the kitchen when the storm hit and the tree in her front yard gave way.

"The whole house is flooded and the roof has four big holes in it. My bird is in there by himself," she said.

Neighbors describe storm's impact

Next-door neighbor Isabella Jorge said the storm intensified quickly after 5 p.m.

"It got really bad. It started raining really hard. It was like really bad thunderstorms and I could hear the lightning. It was like crashing," Jorge said.

When she stepped outside, she saw the tree had fallen on her neighbor's home.

"Now I'm thinking maybe I should cut that tree in the back there because it's right next to the roof," she said.

Red Cross assists homeowner

The American Red Cross responded to assist Brosanan, as officials determined it was unsafe for her to remain inside the damaged home.