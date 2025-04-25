Family devastated after deadly shooting at SW Miami-Dade car dealership

A family is in mourning and searching for answers after a shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade used car dealership left one man dead, another wounded and the suspected gunman, his own half-brother, in critical condition.

Gunfire at Price Right Motors

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday at Price Right Motors, near S.W. 74th Avenue and 45th Street, close to Tropical Park.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Roberto Leyva shot and killed his half-brother, Eduardo Juan Rivero Jr. and also shot 35-year-old Armando Yadro, who family members say worked at the dealership.

Deputies said there was an exchange of gunfire when they arrived on the scene, and Leyva was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to HCA Florida, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

A cousin of Yadro said he was scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

"I lost two brothers"

A woman identifying herself as Rivero's sister told CBS News Miami the family was too upset to speak on camera. Through tears, she said, "I lost 2 brothers."

Nicole Garcia, a family friend and spokeswoman, said she was asked by relatives to speak on their behalf as they were too devastated to talk publicly.

"Eduardo was such a loving, kind and caring soul who would help everybody," Garcia said. "He always had a smile on his face and was always fun and was such a good Dad. He was very loyal and so anybody he ever met, anybody could have been close friends because he would always show up for everybody."

"Nobody deserves to go this way"

"What I can tell you is that everybody is heartbroken and caught off guard by everything and they are mourning very badly," Garcia continued. "They are taking this very hard. It is very sad. He did not deserve this. Nobody deserves to go this way. We are just shocked and we know how strong Eduardo has been."

Family members told CBS News Miami that Leyva had been acting erratically recently, though Garcia said the motive remains unknown.

"No one knows," she said. "We are still trying to understand and process why this happened."