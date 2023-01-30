Families of teens killed in Sunrise canal crash mourn loss

SUNRISE - A mother's wails depict a heartbreak like no other.

The families of 17-year-old Frandeline Joseph and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien are trying to grasp the unfathomable reality that their children are gone.

"I'm very shaky, I'm very shaky because this is my life, this cut my life off," said Vertilien Joseph, Frandeline's father.

"I really feel bad, I feel bad, I feel bad. He's my son. Until we live in this world, we remember him forever," said Claisuis Luxilien, Sherwenly's father.

Police said the two teenagers were driving behind Jersey College of Nursing on West Oakland Park Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon when they sped through the parking lot and plunged into a canal.

Witnesses jumped into the water trying to save the teenagers, but it was too late.

"I want to save lives, sorry, save lives. But, I couldn't help," said Doctor John Silva, a program coordinator at the college, who tried to rescue them.

Both Frandeline and Sherwenly drowned in the canal.

Frandeline's family recalls the moment they found out the news about their youngest child.

"When I come to the door, when I peep in, then I see all the police outside, to come and to let me know my daughter dead," said Joseph.

Sherwenly was also the baby of his family. His loved ones say he had big plans for the future.

"His dream was to go in the army," said Luxilien.

Frandeline's family said her dream was to become a doctor. In fact, she was already on the fast track to achieving that goal.

"Just the day before she died, we were talking about how she only will be having to take one or two classes for senior year. And she was saying over the summer, she's trying to graduate early," said Chandeline Joseph, Frandeline's sister.

But the hopes and dreams of these two teens died with them, and that's what their family says is the hardest part.

"It's very sad to see all the goals that she had for her life, the plans that she had for her life and she didn't get to accomplish any of it," said Chandeline Joseph.

It's still unclear what led the car to crash, the investigation is ongoing.

Report by CBS4 reporter Anna McAllister