Families line up for annual CAMACOL food basket giveaway

MIAMI - A long line formed before dawn for the annual CAMACOL food basket giveaway in Little Havana.

Several sponsors came together for the event including, Sedano's Supermarkets, Publix, Goya, Coca Cola Beverages, and City of Miami Police, to name a few.

Approximately 700 bags of groceries will be distributed at this drive-in only event.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce's Jabas food baskets are filled with a complete "Latin-style" holiday dinner that can feed a family of 5-6 people for Christmas and New Year's.

Event organizers stress that this is drive-in only, no walk ups will be accepted. For those who don't have a car, families are allowed to pair up in the same vehicle. If different families are traveling in one car, they will need to provide proof of address. There is a limit of two family representatives per car.

Drivers line up at NW 7th Street and 14th Avenue, next to loanDepot park. They then head south to the CAMACOL building on Flagler Street where the distribution will take place.

The gift baskets are given to families in need on a first-come, first-serve basis.