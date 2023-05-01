Families continue to struggle after historic Fort Lauderdale flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE - The day after their Edgewood home was flooded, Tara Hardy and her husband Shilo Carney had to paddle their way in to get a Look at the damage.

"it was surreal. Like living in a movie. You never think it will happen to you," said Hardy.

Nearly everything they had was destroyed, furniture, clothes, household goods. The couple is temporarily living with Hardy's parents

The couple had rented their home for ten years and has no insurance. Their landlord had no flood insurance and her husband paddled their way into their Edgewood neighborhood to see what they could salvage.

Everything they owned was floating.

Shilo Carney is still in shock. He's lived in the neighborhood for decades and the record rainfall was unprecedented.

"I was born in the hospital down the block. There have been multiple generations and nothing like this."

The disruption is a strain on their 6-year-old daughter who lost her beloved Barbie dolls and their 9-year-old son who wants to get back to normal.

He misses getting to school on time and his bunk bed.

Despite the catastrophe, Tara Hardy remains hopeful. "I'm just glad we are safe and the most important thing is we are together."

The family qualifies for FEMA help and plans to seek aid.

They've also set up a gofundme account to try to raise money to replace furniture and clothes.