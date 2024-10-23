Families of 2 men killed at Miami Gardens apartment complex suing

Crime victims' families sue Miami Gardens apartment complex for not doing enough to protect them

MIAMI GARDENS - Three families are suing a Miami Gardens apartment complex for not doing enough to protect their loved ones.

Two men were shot and died inside Cedar Grove Apartments at 20601 NW 17th Ave last year in separate incidents. The family of a 19-year-old resident also is suing after he was injured in a shooting.

No arrests have been made.

It's been a year of tears and grief for Marcia Dixon, who lost her son Edward.

"Edward was in the prime of his life when he was ripped from this Earth," she said.

Also dealing with pain of enormous loss is Robin Gore, whose son was killed in a separate shooting there six months later.

Taborez White would have turned 21 today.

"Instead of joy and celebration, I am speaking here with you about all the memory of my son," she said.

The families of Dixon and White appeared at a news conference.

"Under Florida law, the owners and managers of Cedar Grove Apartment Complex had a duty to provide adequate security for reasonably foreseeable criminal activity," the families' attorney Joshua Padron said.

CBS News Miami noticed there was no security gate.

The families attorneys provided a deposition from the property manager who was asked if were security concerns after past incidents. The answer was "no."

"Together let us ensure that no sons are lost, and no parents are left to bury their children," Dixon said.

CBS Miami reached out to the complex and their attorney but did not hear back.