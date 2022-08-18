Fake rideshare driver arrested for sexual assault in Keys

MIAMI - A Stock Island man who reportedly posed as a rideshare driver and exposed himself, and touched a female passenger, was arrested Thursday.

Enmanuel Teixeira, 32, has been charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, battery, and indecent exposure.

The 45-year-old female told investigators that she had been drinking in the 200 block of Duval Street sometime before 1 a.m. when she attempted to get a rideshare home. She said she had never used the phone app before. A silver SUV approached and she got in after the driver, Teixeira, reportedly told her he was with the rideshare company.

During the ride, Teixeira exposed himself and repeatedly asked the victim to touch him - advances she repeatedly rebuked, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

He's also accused of attempting to pull her dress up and putting his hands on her legs, all the while she told him to stop and to let her out of the SUV, which he declined to do.

He eventually dropped the woman off at her residence. The woman also told sheriff's deputies she got an odd feeling before he assaulted her, adding she felt the driver was not really a rideshare driver.

Deputies found a silver SUV, identified the driver as Teixeira, and learned that though he had a rideshare company's logo on his SUV, he was not working for the company.

The woman identified Teixeira as the suspect and he was taken to jail.