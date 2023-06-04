Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida for June 4: Investigating Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Investigating Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
Investigating Miami Mayor Francis Suarez 10:24

Jim sits down with two Miami Herald reporters about the paper's ongoing investigation of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez' alleged wrongdoing about his role as mayor and his job as a developer's consultant, and why it is raising legal and ethical questions.  

 Guests:  Sarah Blaskey/Miami Herald reporter

                               Joey Flechas/Miami Herald reporter

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on June 4, 2023 / 12:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.