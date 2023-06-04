Facing South Florida for June 4: Investigating Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
Jim sits down with two Miami Herald reporters about the paper's ongoing investigation of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez' alleged wrongdoing about his role as mayor and his job as a developer's consultant, and why it is raising legal and ethical questions.
Guests: Sarah Blaskey/Miami Herald reporter
Joey Flechas/Miami Herald reporter
