Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida for Jan. 7: 2024 Florida Legislative Session Preview

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: 2024 Florida Legislative Session Preview with Rep. LaMarca
Facing South Florida: 2024 Florida Legislative Session Preview with Rep. LaMarca 09:41

MIAMI — The 2024 session opens this coming Monday.

To get a sense of what we can expect, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to Republican State Representative Chip LaMarca who represents parts of Broward County and the Florida House Minority Leader, Democrat Fentrice Driskell.

Facing South Florida: 2024 Florida Legislative Session Preview with Minority Leader Driskell 10:05

Guests: State Rep. Chip LaMarca - (R) 100th District/Broward County

              State Rep. Fentrice Driskell - (D) Minority Leader

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on January 7, 2024 / 10:52 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.