Extreme heat expected in South Florida this weekend could cause health risks to some

Very hot with "feels-like" temperatures facing South Florida. Heat-related health risks to know.

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a scorching weekend across South Florida. While we will not be expecting a Heat Advisory, we will see heat indexes of 100-105 throughout the day on Saturday.

Those triple digit "feels like" temperatures will return on Sunday. A high-pressure system moving across Northern Florida is driving away any chance we have of rain this weekend.

The heat indexes will peak around noon on Saturday and last through the early evening hours and will not "cool-down" until after midnight.

It's important to stay hydrated, limit outdoor afternoon activity and wear light-colored clothing. You're also encouraged to check on your senior relatives and neighbors who are extremely susceptible to the heat.

The heat and dry conditions last all weekend with the regular summer rain returning by midweek.