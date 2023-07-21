Excessive Heat Warning issued for Miami-Dade due to sweltering temps

MIAMI - For the second time this month, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Miami-Dade County.

The Excessive Heat Warning extends until 8 p.m. Friday and was issued because the NWS said the feels-like temperature could reach 112 degrees. The NES issues an Excessive Heat Warning when heat index values, "feels like" temps, reach 110 to 112 degrees for two hours or more.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the weather service advisory said.

Miami-Dade and Broward are under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday because feels-like temperatures expected to range up to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours.

To avoid exposure to a heat-related illness, officials said people should:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Wear lightweight loose-fitting clothing.

Stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible.

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Don't leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

Working with county officials, the National Weather Service revised its policies for when heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are issued.