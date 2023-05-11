Ex-teacher accused of sending texts to girl, 10, facing additional charges

MIAMI - From a classroom to a court room, 29-year-old Eric Givens is facing serious charges after several of his former students came forward, accusing the former teacher of sexual abuse.

"That's kind of sad as a parent, you know, that a teacher that was teaching here touched children inappropriately," said a parent who wished to remain anonymous.

According to the arrest report, two of those young victims were students at St. Mary's Cathedral School and under 12 years old when the alleged abuse happened.

Both victims told police Givens got physical with them.

"He would grab her by the arm, that he would grab her by the hair, that he would hug her from behind putting his hands on her breasts and that he did this at least seven times," said Officer Michael Vega with the City of Miami Police Department.

Another student, a 10-year-old who attended Theodore R. and Thelma A. Gibson Charter School, told police Givens sent her inappropriate text messages.

"He responds by sending a message to her saying, hey, I've always liked you, do you want to go out? Something to that effect. Also, sends her a picture of him in boxers," said Officer Vega.

Officials from both schools say they immediately notified police when they learned of the alleged abuse and are cooperating with authorities.

Police fear there could be more victims and are asking parents to be vigilant.

"You have an open communication with your kids that if something similar to this happens, to let them know so they can bring it to the police and give us that information to prevent this from happening again," said Vega.

Givens is facing numerous charges including at least seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12-years-old and he's currently being held without bond at TGK Detention Center.