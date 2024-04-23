Ex-Surfside Mayor Shlomo Dazinger to run for Miami-Dade County mayor

MIAMI - Weeks after losing re-election for Surfside mayor, Shlomo Dazinger is now running to lead Miami-Dade County.

Danzinger joins a Republican-heavy field of challengers hoping to oust the incumbent, Democrat Daniella Levine Cava.

The field includes Manny Cid, the mayor of Miami Lakes, and Alexander Otaola, the conservative host of the Spanish-language Youtube show "Hola Ota-ola."

All candidates for mayor face each other in the nonpartisan county election in August.

If no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held between the top two in November.