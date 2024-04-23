Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-Surfside Mayor Shlomo Dazinger to run for Miami-Dade County mayor

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Weeks after losing re-election for Surfside mayor, Shlomo Dazinger is now running to lead Miami-Dade County.

Danzinger joins a Republican-heavy field of challengers hoping to oust the incumbent, Democrat Daniella Levine Cava.

The field includes Manny Cid, the mayor of Miami Lakes, and Alexander Otaola, the conservative host of the Spanish-language Youtube show "Hola Ota-ola."

All candidates for mayor face each other in the nonpartisan county election in August.

If no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held between the top two in November.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 4:33 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.