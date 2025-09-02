Europe bans nail polish chemical over health concerns, U.S. still allows ingredient

The European Union has banned a common ingredient in gel nail polish, citing serious health risks.

While the ban does not apply in the United States, dermatologists and salon owners say American consumers may want to take note.

Chemical linked to hormone disruption

Gel manicures are popular for their shine and durability, but a chemical called TPO (Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide), often used in gel polish, is now prohibited in Europe for safety reasons.

"It affects the endocrine system. It can alter the levels of various hormones from things that can cause endometriosis in a woman and infertility," said Dr. Jerome Obed, a dermatologist at Broward Health.

The U.S. has not banned TPO, and gel polish remains widely available in salons. Still, some owners are moving away from chemicals they believe could pose long-term risks.

Salons shift to safer alternatives

"The long-term health effects of these products are not only for the client, they're also for the stylist or nail tech who is around this all day. And many nail technicians—I'm from New York—many nail techs in New York, sure, yeah, it's quick and cheap, but they end up with respiratory issues and endocrine problems," said Jenny De Sensi, owner of Salon Ocean in Miami Beach.

Her salon has stayed chemical-free for more than a decade. While experts say occasional exposure may not be harmful, they warn that long-term, repeated exposure is what raises concern.

"If your next nail appointment is this week and there's no suitable alternative, it's OK. I wouldn't stress too much. But long term, if this is something someone is doing every two weeks or on a regular basis, it does have a cumulative effect," Dr. Obed said.

For now, American salons can continue using TPO. But with Europe setting the trend, some believe it may only be a matter of time before U.S. regulators or consumers push for safer alternatives.

"We can be the change. The more we ask our product makers and cosmetic companies to make different products and the more we request it—our money talks," De Sensi said.