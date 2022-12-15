"Enough is enough," former Surfside mayor on latest town government shakeup

"Enough is enough," former Surfside mayor on latest town government shakeup

"Enough is enough," former Surfside mayor on latest town government shakeup

SURFSIDE - "Talk about the bonanza of insanity, I couldn't believe it, if I didn't witness it myself, I wouldn't have believed it," said Surfside resident Eliana Salzhauer.

Salzhauer has attended nearly every town hall meeting and she told CBS4 what happened Tuesday night is something she's never seen before.

Mayor Shlomo Danzinger announced that the town manager had resigned.

In this meeting video, there was very little conversation about the manager's sudden resignation, and within minutes, the commission voted on an interim.

Eliana said the fact that the vote was done so quickly, and it seems suspicious.

"How is it that no one is surprised? she said.

And in less than 24 hours, this email was released—saying that the police chief and assistant town manager resigned, which was another shock to the community.

"So, we basically fired the head of our government."

Former Surfside mayor Charles Burkett told CBS4 he believes all three of these individuals were forced to resign.

"The fact that the commission didn't go into much discussion about it in the meeting, is an indication that they all spoke about it behind closed doors," he said.

"I know for a fact that there was a sunshine violation," Burkett added.

So, he filed an ethical complaint hoping to get some answers on how three very prominent members in Surfside—suddenly resigned in the last 24 hours.

"There is a way to do things, and there's a way to not do things, no transparency, this was done behind closed doors and not letting residents know why they're doing things."

CBS4 reached out to the mayor's office and they said they have nothing to add at this time.