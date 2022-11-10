Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

Control of US Senate remains up in air as votes still being counted in at least 3 tight races Control of US House remains up in air as votes still being counted in at least 3 tight races 02:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans.

With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined.

The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated what he called a "good day for democracy." Among the victories he celebrated is the winner of Pennsylvania's open Senate seat.

John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz, flipping the commonwealth's open Senate seat from Republican to Democrat.

"Democrats had a strong night," Biden said. "We still have a possibility of keeping the House, but it's gonna be close."

CBS News projects the House leans Republicans, with votes in multiple tight races still being tallied. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has already officially launched his bid for Speaker of the House.

"We are going to take the House back," McCarthy said.

President Biden called McCarthy on Wednesday, according to the White House.

"I'm prepared to work on my Republican colleagues," Biden said.

It could take days before we know which party controls the House. The battle for the Senate is likely to take weeks with Georgia's top two candidates headed for a Dec. 6 run-off.

"I didn't come here to lose," Republican candidate Herschel Walker said.

Sen. Raphael Warnock says "we will hear from the people of Georgia."

CBS News projects the Senate race in Arizona as leaning Democrat, while Nevada is considered a toss-up.

"They say well he's good at nominations but is he good at general elections," Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

A senior source close to Donald Trump tells CBS News the former president has been "blaming everyone except himself" over the results, including his aides and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Sources are also telling CBS News there's an internal debate over whether Trump should go forward with his big announcement planned for next week that could signal another presidential run.

Meanwhile, President Biden says he intends to run again but will make that judgment early next year.

Alaska's Senate race also has yet to produce a winner, but the top two candidates are both Republicans, so the results there won't affect the balance of power.

President Biden and VP Harris are expected to address the midterms again later today at a planned Democratic National Committee event in Washington, D.C.