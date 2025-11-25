Deaths of elderly Davie couple found shot in home determined to be murder-suicide, police say
The deaths of an elderly couple found shot inside a home in Davie on Sunday night were determined to the the result of a murder-suicide, according to police.
Davie police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 4700 block of SW 70th Terrace just after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They were later pronounced dead, according to police.
The victims were identified as 81-year-old Charles Watson, and 77-year-old Kathleen Watson.