Davie double shooting leaves elderly person dead, another injured, police say

An elderly person was killed and another was injured after a double shooting that took place inside a Davie home on Sunday night, according to police.

Davie police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 4700 block of SW 70th Terrace just after 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found two elderly adult victims inside. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ther names of the victims have not yet been released.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and they are not currently looking for any other persons of interest.

The incident remains under investigation.