Drivers react with shock to fiery I-595 tanker, bus crash in Davie

Drivers on Interstate 595 were stunned Sunday morning when a gasoline tanker sideswiped a broken-down Broward County Transit bus, struck the median, and exploded into a fireball, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The intense blaze on the westbound inside shoulder near Flamingo Road sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky, visible for miles, as witnesses described scenes of chaos and fear.

Explosion shocks nearby residents

Fiorella Teodista, a nearby resident, said she heard a loud boom around 10 a.m. Sunday. "I heard like a super loud boom, and I looked out my window and I saw black, really black smoke," Teodista said.

She described the smoke as "really, really dark clouds" unlike anything she had seen before, adding, "It was super bad, really, really scary."

Teodista said her neighbors were equally alarmed, with some saying, "Oh my God, what is happening?" as the scene unfolded.

Fire contained, no injuries reported

A county spokesperson said the empty bus had broken down on its way to a maintenance facility, and the driver was outside when the tanker struck it.

Fire crews sprayed foam to control the intense fire, bringing relief to nearby residents. "I was definitely scared that something could be propelled towards my community, perhaps, or towards me. But thankfully, it seemed to be contained," Teodista said.

A passing driver, who declined to give her name, said as she drove by, "God, I hope everyone's okay, look at that. You can feel the heat. It looks like a tornado."

All lanes of I-595 are now open, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol has not responded to requests for further comment.